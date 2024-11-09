PITB revamps official Punjab govt portal

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has revamped the official Punjab Government portal (punjab.gov.pk), featuring enhanced functionality, accessibility and improved aesthetics.

According to the PITB here on Friday, per the guidelines provided by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the new accessibility menu was designed to ensure the inclusiveness of all users, especially differently-abled persons. The updated portal features a user-friendly interface with improved navigation, optimised for desktop and mobile use to ensure public convenience. It also offers citizens easy access to essential updates about government initiatives, citizen-centric services and key performance statistics.

The website also features cultural aspects of the Punjab province including festivals, music, food, handicrafts etc. in the ‘Explore Punjab’ section. Business and investment opportunities are adequately highlighted in the ‘Invest in Punjab’ section.

Commenting on this, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the revamped Punjab government website was a significant step towards transparent, citizen-centric digital governance. “With PITB’s expertise, we have created a platform that brings vital information about Punjab and government services closer to the people, ensuring a user-friendly, accessible experience for all citizens,” he added.

