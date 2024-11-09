AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan

Major-Gen Shamraiz assumes charge as DG Rangers Sindh

NNI Published 09 Nov, 2024 07:57am

KARACHI: Major General Muhammad Shamraiz on Friday officially assumed the office as Director General (DG) Sindh Rangers.

According to the spokesperson, the command of Sindh Rangers was officially transferred from Major General Azhar Waqas to Major General Muhammad Shamraiz.

Today, a ceremony took place at the Rangers headquarters in Sindh, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and several high-ranking officials were also in attendance, the spokesperson added.

It is worth mentioning here that as the local police failed to control criminal activities and provide security to the citizens in Karachi, Sindh Rangers came forward and shared essential information on how citizens can seek help in emergencies.

Deputy Superintendent Rangers (DSR) Mazhar Abbas stated that Pakistan Rangers in Sindh are committed to protecting the lives and property of young citizens, with their emergency helpline, 1101, providing swift assistance upon receiving calls for any urgent situation.

Citizens facing emergencies can dial Rangers Helpline 1101, where the command and control system at Rangers headquarters coordinates help.

The command room is equipped with multiple monitoring screens, including a route map of Karachi, while various city areas are under CCTV surveillance.

DSR Mazhar Abbas explained that the 1101 helpline serves as a quick response force, responding to complaints within 3 to 5 minutes. Citizens can contact the Rangers through multiple platforms, including WhatsApp, text messages, email, and the SOS application.

He mentioned that complaints are categorized into two types: those needing immediate action and those requiring ground verification. For immediate action, the mobile vigilance team patrolling nearby areas is dispatched to the complaint location, while calls needing verification are investigated for further action.

Pakistan Major General Muhammad Shamraiz DG Rangers Sindh

