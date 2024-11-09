AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
K-Electric: ‘Tax being forcibly extracted from Karachi residents’

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 08:04am

KARACHI: Saifuddin advocate, Leader of the Opposition in KMC and Deputy Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, expressed strong criticism, claiming that the municipal tax (MUCT) is being forcibly extracted from Karachi residents through K-Electric, likening it to “squeezing the blood out of the people.”

He accused Mayor Murtaza Wahab of insulting the public by showcasing a check for the tax collection, and asserted that this additional tax imposed on citizens, who already pay numerous taxes through their K-Electric bills, was a cruel action.

During a weekly review meeting chaired by Saifuddin Advocate, attended by Deputy Parliamentary Leader Qazi Sadruddin, Coordinator Nauman Ilyas, Chairman Umeed Ali Qazi, UC Chairman Muhammad Abrar, and City Councillor Taimoor Ahmed, further grievances were voiced. Saifuddin Advocate called for Mayor Wahab to disclose any secret agreements with K-Electric and explain how much K-Electric retained from the MUCT collection.

He argued that KMC is failing to generate revenue from other existing sources, such as charged parking and advertisements, due to rampant nepotism and corruption. Saifuddin also questioned why development projects worth billions had deteriorated within months, and why funds allocated for drainage cleaning appeared to be missing, with drains still clogged with garbage.

He alleged that funds from the federal and provincial governments were being wasted due to corruption while new taxes, such as MUCT, sewage, and garbage collection fees, were being imposed on citizens. Saifuddin vowed to oppose these measures in the city council, take the issue to court, and, if necessary, protest on the streets to liberate Karachi’s residents from what he described as the oppression of the Pakistan People's Party.

