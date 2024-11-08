AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
India's Modi rejects calls to restore IIOJK's partial autonomy

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:19pm
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly backed his government’s contentious 2019 decision to revoke the partial autonomy of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), days after the territory’s newly elected lawmakers sought its restoration.

“Only the constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar will operate in Kashmir… No power in the world can restore Article 370 (partial autonomy) in Kashmir,” Modi said, referring to one of the founding fathers of the Indian constitution.

Modi was speaking at a state election rally in the western state of Maharashtra, where Ambedkar was from.

IIOJK assembly demands restoration of partial autonomy

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government revoked partial autonomy in 2019 and split the state into the two federally administered territories of IIOJK and Ladakh - a move that was opposed by many political groups in the Himalayan region.

IIOJK held its first local election in a decade in September and October and the newly-elected lawmakers passed a resolution this week seeking the restoration.

IIOJK ‘s ruling National Conference party had promised in its election manifesto that it would restore the partial autonomy, although the power to do so lies with Modi’s federal government.

IIOJK’s new lawmakers can legislate on local issues like other Indian states, except matters regarding public order and policing. They will also need the approval of the federally-appointed administrator on all policy decisions that have financial implications.

Under the system of partial autonomy, IIOJK had its own constitution and the freedom to make laws on all issues except foreign affairs, defence and communications.

