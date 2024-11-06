AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Nov 06, 2024
World

IIOJK assembly demands restoration of partial autonomy

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2024 05:21pm
Members of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) shout slogans against a resolution to restore special status for IIOJK, during a legislative assembly in occupied Srinagar on November 6, 2024. Photo: AFP
Members of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) shout slogans against a resolution to restore special status for IIOJK, during a legislative assembly in occupied Srinagar on November 6, 2024. Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday demanding New Delhi restore the disputed Muslim-majority territory’s partial autonomy, cancelled in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.

New Delhi cancelled IIOJK’s special status in 2019, a sudden decision accompanied by mass arrests and a months-long communications blackout.

It has been ruled by a governor appointed by New Delhi since.

But last month the territory also elected its local legislative assembly, with voters choosing a government in opposition to Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

IIOJK votes after special status scrapped

“This assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of special status,” the resolution read, passed by a majority vote.

The 29 BJP members in the 90-seat house opposed the non-binding resolution, which requires the approval from the federally appointed governor.

“The assembly has done its job,” chief minister Omar Abdullah told reporters.

The resolution said it “reaffirms the importance of the special and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

The 2019 constitutional amendment imposing direct rule also downgraded Kashmir from a federal state to a “union territory”.

Modi has promised to restore that, without giving a timeline.

Narendra Modi India IIOJK Kashmir dispute BJP partial autonomy

IIOJK assembly demands restoration of partial autonomy

