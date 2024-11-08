AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
Europe must remain strong, discuss how best to work with Trump, Scholz says

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 01:49pm

BERLIN: European leaders will continue to work well with the US president in future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, adding that the European Union must remain strong in light of conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.

“We will continue to work well with the future American president. And the question of how this can be achieved has been the subject of our discussion,” Scholz said after talks with other leaders in Budapest.

Scholz summons two ministers over rival plans to fix economy

“One question is quite clear. Together as the European Union, as Europeans, we must do what is necessary for our security,” the German leader said, after Republican Donald Trump was reelected to the White House.

