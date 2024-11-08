AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 130.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.73%)
DFML 42.74 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.61%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
FCCL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.29%)
FFBL 65.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.85%)
HUMNL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.65%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
MLCF 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
NBP 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.99%)
OGDC 184.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.15%)
PAEL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.95%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.82%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.48%)
SEARL 70.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.82%)
TREET 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.58%)
TRG 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,896 Increased By 54.4 (0.55%)
BR30 30,314 Increased By 277.4 (0.92%)
KSE100 93,140 Increased By 619.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 28,879 Increased By 92.5 (0.32%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Donald Trump picks Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 10:54am
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with his senior advisor Susie Wiles as he speaks, following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with his senior advisor Susie Wiles as he speaks, following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. Photo: Reuters

WEST PALM BEACH: President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, will be his White House chief of staff, entrusting a top position to a political operative who helped the Republican win election.

The appointment was the first of what is expected to be a flurry of staffing announcements as Trump girds for a return to the White House on Jan. 20.

As gatekeeper to the president, the chief of staff typically wields great influence.

The person manages White House staff, organizes the president’s time and schedule, and maintains contact with other government departments and lawmakers.

The low-key Wiles, 67, will be the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff. “Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected,” Trump said in a statement.

“I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

Trump has been secluded at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, since defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s election.

He is considering a wide array of people for top jobs in his administration, many of them familiar figures from his 2017-2021 presidency, four sources said.

Wiles, a long-time Florida-based political strategist, and fellow campaign manager Chris LaCivita are credited with running a more disciplined operation for Trump’s third presidential bid compared with his past campaigns.

Trump thanked them both during his victory speech early on Wednesday.

“Susie likes to stay in the back, let me tell you,” Trump said, as she stood toward the back of the stage.

Donald Trump elected 47th US president in stunning comeback

“We call her the ice maiden.” Several people who have worked with Wiles said in interviews on Thursday that she would provide stability and sage counsel to Trump in the White House.

Trump ran through four chiefs of staff - an unusually high number - during his 2017-2021 term as they struggled to rein in the famously undisciplined president.

“Susie is a strong woman and a true leader with a proven track record of getting things done,” said Republican strategist Ford O’Connell.

Wiles previously worked on Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential campaign and helped Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis win election in 2018. She served as a senior adviser on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 bids.

Trump chose Wiles over former House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican who is close to Trump and has been a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago.

Sources said McCarthy had been in contention as well as Brooke Rollins, who was the former acting director of Trump’s Domestic Policy Council.

A fierce Trump ally, New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik, is under consideration to be US ambassador to the United Nations, a source familiar with the matter said.

Former US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who was an acting intelligence chief in Trump’s first term and was with him when he recently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in New York, is under consideration for secretary of state.

Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, a former US ambassador to Japan, is also under consideration for that position, the sources said.

Hagerty, asked by CNN about being considered for a role in Trump’s administration, said, “I’ll leave the speculation to the speculators.”

Donald Trump White House Florida Volodymyr Zelenskiy House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy 2024 US election Susie Wiles White House chief of staff Chris LaCivita

Comments

200 characters

Donald Trump picks Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 93,000 as rally continues

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Read more stories