AGL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.89%)
AIRLINK 129.48 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.16%)
BOP 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.31%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.94%)
DGKC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.37%)
FCCL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.76%)
FFBL 65.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.93%)
FFL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
HUBC 110.61 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.76%)
HUMNL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.12%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.01%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.41%)
MLCF 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.01%)
NBP 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
OGDC 182.60 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (2.03%)
PAEL 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.47%)
PPL 147.70 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.06%)
PRL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 70.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
TRG 51.70 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.66%)
UNITY 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.41%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,834 Increased By 39.3 (0.4%)
BR30 29,984 Increased By 337.2 (1.14%)
KSE100 92,465 Increased By 443.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 28,740 Increased By 75.1 (0.26%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hernan Crespo out as Al Ain coach, months after Champions League glory

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2024 02:42pm

DUBAI: Hernan Crespo has been sacked as coach of Al Ain, the club from the United Arab Emirates said, six months after he guided them to glory in the AFC Champions League.

The former Argentina striker’s exit came a day after a 5-1 hammering by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Asia’s top club competition, which left the defending champions bottom of the standings halfway through the group phase.

Recent results were “not up to expectations”, a club statement said Wednesday, adding they would appoint a replacement within hours.

The 49-year-old Crespo took over in November last year and in May led Al Ain to victory over Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos in the two-legged final of the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta sees positives in Arsenal’s defeat at Inter

But the former Chelsea and Inter Milan star’s side have been on a poor run of form since late September, the final straw being Tuesday’s heavy away defeat to the Saudi side.

Ronaldo scored once in the rout.

Al Ain are languishing at the foot of the 12-team West zone standings in the AFC Champions League, now called the Champions League Elite, with one point from four games.

They have also had a poor start to their UAE Pro League campaign and are eighth in the 14-team table. Al Ain have eight points from five matches and are 10 points adrift of leaders Shabab Al Ahli.

Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League Al Nassr Hernan Crespo Al Ain coach AFC Champions League

Comments

200 characters

Hernan Crespo out as Al Ain coach, months after Champions League glory

IMF team to check progress on EFF shortly

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Gold price per tola decreases Rs5,400 in Pakistan as int’l markets react to Trump’s victory

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Govt declares holiday on Iqbal Day

Oil prices edge up as investors eye US election fallout

Pakistan beats India to set world record by making largest human flag

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Read more stories