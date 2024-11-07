Mikel Arteta sees positives in Arsenal’s defeat at Inter

Arsenal’s patchy run of results continued on Wednesday with their 1-0 Champions League defeat at Inter Milan but manager Mikel Arteta had no complaints about his team’s performance on a night when they dominated one of Europe’s top sides.

Arsenal, who have only two wins from their last six games, hogged possession and had 21 goal attempts to Inter’s seven at the San Siro, where the winner came via a controversial penalty on the stroke of half-time.

“The worst thing of the night is the result because the performance, the attitude, the dominance that we showed against one of the best teams in Europe in this stadium, I haven’t seen it in all the other games that I’ve watched …,” Arteta told reporters.

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League and travel to face fourth-placed London rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

“If we play the way we played, we’ll have a big chance to win against Chelsea. That’s the way we have to go,” Arteta added. The Spaniard also provided an injury update on Kai Havertz after the forward was left bleeding from a clash of heads.

“Regarding Kai … he’s got a big cut. He needed to come off because he needed some stitches, but hopefully he’s going to be okay for the weekend,” Arteta said.