AGL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.89%)
AIRLINK 129.48 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.16%)
BOP 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.31%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.94%)
DGKC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.37%)
FCCL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.76%)
FFBL 65.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.93%)
FFL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
HUBC 110.61 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.76%)
HUMNL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.12%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.01%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.41%)
MLCF 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.01%)
NBP 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
OGDC 182.60 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (2.03%)
PAEL 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.47%)
PPL 147.70 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.06%)
PRL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 70.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
TRG 51.70 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.66%)
UNITY 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.41%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,834 Increased By 39.3 (0.4%)
BR30 29,984 Increased By 337.2 (1.14%)
KSE100 92,465 Increased By 443.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 28,740 Increased By 75.1 (0.26%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tayyip Erdogan phones Trump to discuss cooperation

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2024 02:37pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with US president-elect Donald Trump to discuss cooperation between the two countries, the presidency said on Thursday.

Erdogan “congratulated Trump on his election victory” and “expressed his desire to develop cooperation between Turkiye and the United States in the period ahead”, it said in a statement.

Erdogan says he asked Putin to help with Turkiye-Syria normalization

Erdogan was twice hosted at the White House by Trump during his first term, but has never been received there by current President Joe Biden.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkiye

Comments

200 characters

Tayyip Erdogan phones Trump to discuss cooperation

IMF team to check progress on EFF shortly

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Gold price per tola decreases Rs5,400 in Pakistan as int’l markets react to Trump’s victory

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Govt declares holiday on Iqbal Day

Oil prices edge up as investors eye US election fallout

Pakistan beats India to set world record by making largest human flag

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Read more stories