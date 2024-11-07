Tayyip Erdogan phones Trump to discuss cooperation

ISTANBUL: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with US president-elect Donald Trump to discuss cooperation between the two countries, the presidency said on Thursday.

Erdogan “congratulated Trump on his election victory” and “expressed his desire to develop cooperation between Turkiye and the United States in the period ahead”, it said in a statement.

Erdogan was twice hosted at the White House by Trump during his first term, but has never been received there by current President Joe Biden.