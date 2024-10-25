AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.23%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
DFML 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
DGKC 86.35 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 34.13 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (8.01%)
FFBL 63.39 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.46%)
HUBC 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.75%)
KOSM 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
NBP 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.24%)
PPL 139.00 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (4.13%)
PRL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
PTC 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.43%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TREET 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
TRG 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.34%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
BR100 9,676 Increased By 90.2 (0.94%)
BR30 29,031 Increased By 240.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 90,206 Increased By 1259.9 (1.42%)
KSE30 28,491 Increased By 448.7 (1.6%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan says he asked Putin to help with Turkiye-Syria normalization

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 02:24pm

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for assistance in ensuring the Syrian government engages with Ankara to normalise ties, according to broadcaster NTV and others, adding he hoped Damascus would be constructive.

Speaking to reporters on a flight back from Russia’s Kazan where he attended a BRICS summit, Erdogan said Ankara expected Damascus to take steps with the understanding “that a sincere and realistic normalisation will benefit them too”, NTV cited him as saying on Friday.

Russia, Syria, Iran should take measures after Israel’s strike on Damascus, Erdogan says

“Russia’s influence over the Syrian government is known… We had a request to Mr. Putin to ensure the response of (Syrian President) Bashar al-Assad to our call. Will Mr. Putin make a call for Assad to take this step? We leave that to time,” he was cited as saying.

Tayyip Erdogan Vladimir Putin Russia BRICS Turkiye Syria

Comments

200 characters

Erdogan says he asked Putin to help with Turkiye-Syria normalization

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

PSDP 2024-25: Ministries’ Rs2.9trn request pruned to Rs1.1trn

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

Ahmed triple strike leaves Pakistan 187-7 in third Test

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East tensions keep market on edge

Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Read more stories