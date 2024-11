Pakistan set a new world record on Thursday by making the largest human flag, a record previously held by India.

The new world record was established during the Lahore Youth Festival, as per Radio Pakistan

The record was achieved by the students of Army Public School Lahore. Over 10,000 students made the human flag.

Previously, India held the record in which 7,368 students made the flag.

The festival is underway at Fortress Stadium in Lahore under the aegis of the Punjab government.