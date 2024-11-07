AGL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
AIRLINK 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.27%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
DCL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
FCCL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
FFBL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
HUBC 109.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.52%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.41%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NBP 61.38 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.89%)
OGDC 182.70 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (2.08%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.81%)
PPL 148.99 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (1.94%)
PRL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
SEARL 69.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.8%)
TOMCL 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
TPLP 7.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 52.60 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (4.45%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,860 Increased By 65.4 (0.67%)
BR30 30,064 Increased By 416.9 (1.41%)
KSE100 92,522 Increased By 501 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,811 Increased By 146.2 (0.51%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

2024 will be world’s hottest on record, EU scientists say

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024 10:42am
A fish carcass is seen on a sandbank that emerged in the middle of the Solimoes River in the Amazon Basin, which is suffering from the worst drought on record, near Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
A fish carcass is seen on a sandbank that emerged in the middle of the Solimoes River in the Amazon Basin, which is suffering from the worst drought on record, near Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: This year is “virtually certain” to eclipse 2023 as the world’s warmest since records began, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Thursday.

The data was released ahead of next week’s UN COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, where countries will try to agree a huge increase in funding to tackle climate change.

Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election has dampened expectations for the talks.

C3S said that from January to October, the average global temperature had been so high that 2024 was sure to be the world’s hottest year - unless the temperature anomaly in the rest of the year plunged to near-zero.

“The fundamental, underpinning cause of this year’s record is climate change,” C3S Director Carlo Buontempo told Reuters.

“The climate is warming, generally. It’s warming in all continents, in all ocean basins. So we are bound to see those records being broken,” he said.

The scientists said 2024 will also be the first year in which the planet is more than 1.5C hotter than in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, when humans began burning fossil fuels on an industrial scale.

Carbon dioxide emissions from burning coal, oil and gas are the main cause of global warming.

Sonia Seneviratne, a climate scientist at public research university ETH Zurich, said she was not surprised by the milestone, and urged governments at COP29 to agree stronger action to wean their economies off CO2-emitting fossil fuels.

“The limits that were set in the Paris agreement are starting to crumble given the too-slow pace of climate action across the world,” Seneviratne said.

2024 could be world’s hottest year as June breaks records

Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to prevent global warming surpassing 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), to avoid its worst consequences.

The world has not breached that target - which refers to an average global temperature of 1.5C over decades - but C3S now expects the world to exceed the Paris goal around 2030.

“It’s basically around the corner now,” Buontempo said. Every fraction of temperature increase fuels extreme weather.

In October, catastrophic flash floods killed hundreds of people in Spain, record wildfires tore through Peru, and flooding in Bangladesh destroyed more than 1 million tons of rice, sending food prices skyrocketing.

In the US, Hurricane Milton was also worsened by human-caused climate change.

C3S’ records go back to 1940, which are cross-checked with global temperature records going back to 1850.

Azerbaijan UN COP29 climate summit European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service world's hottest record 2024 hottest year

Comments

200 characters

2024 will be world’s hottest on record, EU scientists say

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 500 points

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

4 aircraft grounded: Restart operations or face sanctions, PCAA warns Serene Air

Energy transmission sector: AIIB shows interest in exploring investments

Read more stories