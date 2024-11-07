AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 29,647 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 92,258 Increased By 236.4 (0.26%)
KSE30 28,743 Increased By 78.4 (0.27%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-07

‘Comeback king’ Trump stuns US media

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump was hailed as the “comeback king” in the US media on Wednesday after his unexpectedly large election triumph that few pundits or newspapers saw coming.

Polls had suggested a tight contest between the 78-year-old and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris, but Trump scored a clear and early victory in the electoral college and looked on course for a sweep of the popular vote. Coverage in leading newspapers and television networks focused on the improbable return of the politician-showman who had been written off after losing power in 2020.

“Trump Storms Back” said a banner headline on the homepage of the New York Times, while its main analysis article said America had hired a “strongman.”

"America stands on the precipice of an authoritarian style of governance never before seen in its 248-year history," it said.

Conservative tabloid the New York Post riffed on the Lazarus-like powers of city's best-known real estate mogul with a frontpage headline that read "He's Don it Again."

"Trump the Colossus is the comeback king," it noted over an article inside. "Trump Wins the Election and a Second Chance," wrote the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal.

"It’s a bigger win than in 2016," it noted. "Yet Mr. Trump’s comeback wouldn’t have been possible without the policy failures of the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats.

"He won again because President Biden failed to deliver the unity and prosperity he promised, and because over four years voters have soured on the results of his progressive policies," the paper added.

The often vicious and personal 2024 election campaign saw turmoil at two normally left-leaning newspapers, the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, which did not offer endorsements for Harris, allegedly under pressure from their billionaire owners. In its coverage of the results, the LA Times also focused on the "extraordinary comeback" of the man who is set to be the 47th president and the first person in more than 120 years to have two non-consecutive terms as president.

It noted that Trump's third tilt at the presidency had been "defined by dark, meandering speeches, promises to deport millions of people... and threats to use the US military against his domestic foes and 'radical-left lunatics'."

"Trump Triumphs" read a banner headline on the homepage of the Washington Post, while a separate analysis article said his win was "his greatest resurrection in a career of comebacks."

Analyzing Trump's victory, conservative TV channel Fox News recalled how Trump had hailed his supporters during his victory speech overnight on Tuesday as "the greatest political movement of all time."

"For an undisciplined candidate known for his hyperbole, Tuesday's election results appeared to prove Trump right," the network said.

Donald Trump USA US US media 2024 US election US President elect Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

‘Comeback king’ Trump stuns US media

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

Energy transmission sector: AIIB shows interest in exploring investments

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Discos’ FCAs for Sept: Nepra approves Rs1.27 per unit negative adjustment

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Pakistan moving on path of economic stability: Aurangzeb

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt to auction or send back polluted cargo: minister

4 aircraft grounded: Restart operations or face sanctions, PCAA warns Serene Air

FTO’s office sees 67pc spike in complaints against FBR

Read more stories