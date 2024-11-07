AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Al-Qadir Trust case: AC to record Bushra’s statements tomorrow

Published 07 Nov, 2024 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Wednesday fixed November 8 for recording the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, summoned Khan and his wife to record their statements under Section 342 after the completion of the cross-examination of all prosecution witnesses by the PTI chief’s counsels.

It is pertinent to mention here that Section 342 of the CrPC allows a court to examine an accused after the prosecution has closed its evidence.

The purpose of this examination is to give the accused a chance to explain any circumstances that appear in the evidence against them.

Khan and his wife appeared before the court.

During the hearing, defence counsel Usman Gull completed the cross-examination of the investigation officer (IO) and last prosecution witness Umair Nadeem.

The defence counsels, Usman Gull and Zaheer Abbas conducted cross-examination of 35 prosecution witnesses.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that they did not produce evidence.

After hearing the arguments, the court on November 8 recorded the Section 342 statements. The court will provide questionnaires to Khan and his wife during the next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

accountability court Bushra Bibi Al Qadir Trust case

