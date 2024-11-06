AGL 40.97 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.31%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.34%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.66%)
DCL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DFML 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.85%)
DGKC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.13%)
FCCL 34.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.66%)
FFBL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
HUBC 108.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.32%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
MLCF 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
NBP 61.61 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.37%)
OGDC 178.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PPL 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.48%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.17%)
SEARL 69.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.12%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TOMCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TREET 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (8.17%)
TRG 50.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,784 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.22%)
BR30 29,567 Decreased By -111.3 (-0.38%)
KSE100 91,962 Decreased By -342.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 28,683 Decreased By -157.7 (-0.55%)
Russian rouble dips to 100 to dollar as Trump declares election win

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 01:33pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble briefly weakened to 100 against the dollar on Wednesday as Donald Trump claimed victory in the US presidential election, a result that could push the US currency higher.

Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

By 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 98.00, earlier touching 100.25, close to its weakest point in over a year.

The rouble was steady against the yuan at 13.73, according to LSEG data, and gained 1.2% to 105.6 against the euro.

Analysts generally assume Trump’s plans for restricted immigration, tax cuts and sweeping tariffs if enacted would put more upward pressure on inflation and bond yields, than Harris’ centre-left policies.

Trump’s proposals would also tend to push up the dollar and potentially limit how far US interest rates might ultimately be lowered.

Trump has also criticised the level of US military support for Ukraine and has pledged to end the conflict soon.

Russian rouble slides to near one-year low to China’s yuan

Western sanctions imposed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, on June 12 stopped all trade in dollars and euros at MOEX, making the yuan the most-traded foreign currency in Russia.

Trade in dollars and euros has shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring price data. One-day rouble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow exchange are a guide for OTC market rates.

The central bank’s official exchange rate, which it calculates using OTC data, was last set at 98.06 to the dollar. Russia’s rouble-denominated MOEX Russian stock index was 2.3% higher at 2,677.9 points.

