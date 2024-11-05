India foreign minister says vandalism of Hindu temples deeply concerning

SYDNEY: India foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Canada on Monday was deeply concerning.

“What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was obviously deeply concerning,” he told reporters in the Australian capital Canberra while on an official visit.

The incident happened weeks after Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats, linking them to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in 2023 in Canada.

Canada has accused the Indian government of conducting a broad campaign against South Asian dissidents in Canada, which New Delhi denies.

The incident has increased tensions between Canada and India, and between Sikh separatists and Indian diplomats.

Two Hindu temples were also vandalised in Canberra last month, which Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said was upsetting for members of the Indian community.

“People across Australia have a right to be safe and respected, people also have a right to peaceful protest, people have a right to express their views peacefully,” she told reporters.

“We draw a line between that and violence, incitement of hatred or vandalism,” she added.

Wong said Australia had expressed its views to India about Canada’s allegations over the targeting of Sikh separatists, and Canberra respected Canada’s judicial process.

Jaishankar said it was unacceptable that Indian diplomats had been placed under surveillance by Canada.

“Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics,” he said.