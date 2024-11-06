AGL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (9.24%)
AIRLINK 129.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.42%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.92%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
DFML 40.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.27%)
DGKC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
FCCL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.54%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 109.60 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.77%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.64%)
KEL 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.18%)
MLCF 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.91%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.19%)
OGDC 181.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.9%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
PPL 146.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.31%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
SEARL 71.17 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (4.2%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.03%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.91%)
TREET 15.22 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.18%)
TRG 50.83 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.75%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.43%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,863 Increased By 57.1 (0.58%)
BR30 29,891 Increased By 212.8 (0.72%)
KSE100 92,679 Increased By 374.4 (0.41%)
KSE30 28,895 Increased By 54.7 (0.19%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat, corn and soy fall as market anticipates Trump win

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 10:48am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures fell sharply on Wednesday as early results from the US presidential election put Donald Trump in the lead, raising prospects of new trade barriers and boosting the dollar.

Trump, the Republican candidate, was drawing more support than he did in his failed 2020 campaign, though the result remained unclear in most of the battleground states that will decide the winner.

Markets did not wait. US stock futures, Treasury yields and the dollar gained sharply and most commodities lost ground. Tariffs proposed by Trump could disrupt US agricultural trade, US farmers fear.

A stronger dollar makes US farm exports costlier for overseas buyers.

“A trade war with China is now more of a possibility,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney. But even if Trump wins, prices would quickly rebound, he said.

“The market will initially trade the trade but claw it all back within a week… There’s plenty of demand for wheat and feed grain in the world. Soybeans are fairly priced, but wheat and corn are too cheap.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade had fallen 1.5% to $5.63-3/4 a bushel at 0459 GMT, with CBOT soybeans 1.9% lower at $9.83 a bushel and corn down 0.9% at $4.14-3/4 a bushel.

All three contracts have regained some ground since hitting four-year lows in recent months.

Wheat inches higher as US crop gets off to poor start

Bumper US corn and soybean harvests and improving conditions in US winter wheat areas have pressured prices but the harvests are now winding up and other key wheat regions, such as the Black Sea and Australia, are dry, analysts said.

Markets are also looking forward to a US interest rate decision on Thursday and crop forecasts from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday.

Wheat Corn

Comments

200 characters

Wheat, corn and soy fall as market anticipates Trump win

Renegotiating or terminating contracts with IPPs: up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Punjab sets up ‘smog war room’ to combat hazardous air

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Oil falls on stock build, firm dollar ahead of US election results

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

Read more stories