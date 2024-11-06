AGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
AIRLINK 129.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.03%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
DGKC 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.59%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
FFBL 66.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.97%)
FFL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
HUBC 108.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.11%)
HUMNL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.24%)
NBP 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-1.91%)
PAEL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 147.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.41%)
PRL 23.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
SEARL 69.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.05%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.08%)
TREET 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
TRG 50.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.79%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.08%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,857 Increased By 51 (0.52%)
BR30 29,696 Increased By 18.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 92,823 Increased By 518.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 28,947 Increased By 106.5 (0.37%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Democrat Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender member of US Congress

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:44am
Sarah McBride, Delaware state senator and candidate for United States Representative, poses for a portrait outside of her campaign office in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. Photo: Reuters
Sarah McBride, Delaware state senator and candidate for United States Representative, poses for a portrait outside of her campaign office in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Democrat Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender person elected to the US House of Representatives, Edison Research projected on Tuesday, winning election to Delaware’s at-large seat.

McBride, a 34-year-old state senator, won a competitive primary for Delaware’s at-large congressional district, considered safely Democratic, in September.

She became the first openly transgender person to serve as a state senator when she was elected in 2020, first to speak at a US national political party convention in 2016, and first to intern at the White House in 2012, under Democratic former President Barack Obama.

In an interview with Reuters ahead of her election, McBride sought to focus instead on the issues she would prioritize, rather than the history-making nature of her candidacy.

“Whenever you are first, you often have to try to be the best version that you can,” she said, acknowledging that comes with “added responsibilities.”

Trump at 168 electoral votes, Harris at 81: US media

“But none of them matter if I don’t fulfill the responsibility of just being the best member of Congress that I can be for Delaware,” she said.

Lawmakers in 37 US states introduced at least 142 bills to restrict gender-affirming healthcare for trans and gender-expansive people in 2023, Reuters reported, nearly three times as many as the previous year. In Congress, Republicans have pushed anti-trans bills at the national level for years.

McBride grew up in Wilmington, Delaware, and came out in 2011 after years of knowing she was trans.

Hoax bomb threats linked to Russia target polling places in battleground states, FBI says

She became involved in politics in part to create a more inclusive environment.

Asked what message young transgender Americans should take from her expected election, McBride said, “Anyone who worries that the heart of this country is not big enough to love them should know that they belong Our democracy is big enough for all of us.”

Barack Obama White House US Congress Democratic Party 2024 US election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris Delaware Sarah McBride Edison Research

Comments

200 characters

Democrat Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender member of US Congress

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories