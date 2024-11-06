AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
Trump at 168 electoral votes, Harris at 81: US media

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2024 07:55am
Electoral workers count votes during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., November 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Electoral workers count votes during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., November 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results expected.

Results are tumbling in, with US media projecting wins for Trump so far in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Harris has so far captured Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and the US capital Washington, DC.

So far, that gives Harris 81 electoral votes and Trump 168.

The magic number to win the presidency is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

HARRIS (81)

  • Delaware (3)

  • District of Columbia (3)

  • Illinois (19)

  • Maryland (10)

  • Massachusetts (11)

  • New York (28)

  • Rhode Island (4)

  • Vermont (3)

TRUMP (168)

  • Alabama (9)

  • Arkansas (6)

  • Florida (30)

  • Indiana (11)

  • Kentucky (8)

  • Louisiana (8)

  • Mississippi (6)

  • Missouri (10)

  • North Dakota (3)

  • Oklahoma (7)

  • South Carolina (9)

  • South Dakota (3)

  • Tennessee (11)

  • Texas (40)

  • West Virginia (4)

  • Wyoming (3)

