Palm oil rises mirroring Dalian and Chicago soyoil prices

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Wednesday, supported by an uptick in soyoil prices in the Dalian and Chicago markets.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 10 ringgit or 0.21%, to 4,816 ringgit ($1,102.56) a metric ton in early trade.

Palm ends lower on profit taking ahead of a major conference

Fundamentals