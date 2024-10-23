AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 138.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
DFML 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
DGKC 81.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
FCCL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
FFBL 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.7%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
HUBC 106.29 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.65%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.67%)
KOSM 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.19%)
MLCF 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
NBP 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
OGDC 166.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PAEL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-10.62%)
PPL 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
PTC 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
SEARL 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (6.05%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
TOMCL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TPLP 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
TREET 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
TRG 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.58%)
UNITY 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,255 Increased By 31.9 (0.35%)
BR30 27,910 Increased By 143.6 (0.52%)
KSE100 86,661 Increased By 194.2 (0.22%)
KSE30 27,170 Increased By 7.5 (0.03%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

David Warner offers to come out of retirement for India Test series

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2024 11:31am

SYDNEY: Test opening great David Warner has told Australian selectors he is available to come out of retirement and play in the home series against India.

The 37-year-old batsman said he was “dead serious” about the offer to return for the five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy series starting in Perth on November 22.

Steve Smith wants to go back to number four in the batting order, leaving the selectors in search of an opening partner for Usman Khawaja.

The left-handed Warner, who retired following the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney in January, has told Australia coach Andrew McDonald he can step back in.

India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins

McDonald though appears lukewarm on the idea.

“I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone,” Warner told News Corp on Tuesday, saying he would be a more robust option than candidates who have just begun a new season of the domestic Sheffield Shield competition.

“I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red-ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation.

“Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play.”

Warner said McDonald’s response to him didn’t suggest a recall was imminent.

“His answer back to me was, ‘you retired’,” Warner said.

“I don’t think he wants to give me the pleasure of him saying: Can you come back?”

Warner, who scored 8,786 runs in 112 Tests, has most recently been involved in limited-overs franchise competitions in Canada and the Cayman Islands.

Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matthew Renshaw are all considered candidates to partner Khawaja against India.

David Warner INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST Border Gavaskar Trophy series

Comments

200 characters

David Warner offers to come out of retirement for India Test series

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Read more stories