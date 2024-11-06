AGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-06

APNS condolence

Press Release Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:05am

KARACHI: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of mother of Noman Nabi Ahmed, CEO The Brand Partnership (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the great loss.

