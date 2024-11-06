AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-06

PTI accuses govt of ‘attacking’ SC

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2024 05:50am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja accused the government of ‘attacking’ the Supreme Court of Pakistan after amending a law to induct 17 judges into the apex court.

“It was a sad moment in our history,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Raja further said that in a single day, 17 vacancies were created in the Supreme Court, alleging that this plan was to incapacitate the judiciary. He claimed that the government intends to appoint their men as judges who serve their and the ruler’s interests, adding that those judges would be appointed who would deny the rights of Pakistanis. “A conspiracy has been hatched to make Pakistan a subjugated country; the rulers desire to make everyone live in fear and not question their actions,” he added.

He believed that this ‘attack’ on the Supreme Court sent a clear message to everyone; no institution can stand against the ‘power’. “Every door that gives us justice has been closed on us; subsequently, if anyone were abducted, he or she would receive the same treatment that Intizar Hussian Panjotha received,” he added.

He averred that through media the power corridors were telling the people that they would punish PTI founder Imran Khan through the military courts and sentence him to the death; they are saying that they would make him (Khan) an example for everyone questioning their actions. He claimed that the genuine elected legislators voted by the people were fraudulently barred from entering the National Assembly, and the fraudulent legislators were passing laws to reduce the judiciary’s powers.

“Was Pakistan created to treat its citizens as sheep and goats? Now is the time for us to rise above our political differences and move forward as a nation; as a united force, we can end oppression in the country. We have to resist the attack on the judiciary. No revolution could take place without the participation of every individual in the country; the efforts of the party leadership and workers to bring a positive change in the country would be infertile unless the people came out onto the street for their rights.

