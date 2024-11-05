AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper firms to three-week high on weaker dollar before election results

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 06:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Tuesday to a 22-day high on a softer dollar as traders balanced their positions ahead of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and on stimulus cues from top metals buyer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.6% to $9,753.5 per metric ton by 1041 GMT. It touched $9,773 earlier for the highest since Oct 14.

Volumes are relatively thin for the base metals complex as investors brace for volatility in the coming few sessions until a clear winner is declared at the U.S. election, a trader said.

The U.S. currency weakened this week, after a weekend opinion poll showed Democrat Kamala Harris with a surprise lead in Iowa, a traditional Republican stronghold.

Dollar traders had priced in victory for Republican Donald Trump whose tariff and immigration policies analysts say are more inflationary. Last week the dollar index surged to a three-month high at 104.63.

Weaker dollar propels copper to two-week peak

A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of foreign currencies, and typically provides support to metal prices.

But the market remained cautious over a potential second term for Trump, who could reintroduce tariffs that could dampen global base metals trading activity like in 2019.

Back then, the Sino-U.S. trade war caused major diversion of copper and aluminium scrap shipment, disrupting trade flow of secondary material.

China is more prepared for the headwinds this time.

According to Reuters, China is considering approving an extra stimulus package to save the economy if Trump wins.

This week’s meeting of China’s National People’s Congress standing committee will shed more light on the stimulus measures.

For other metals, zinc rose 1.6% to $3,083 a ton after a new ruling to suspend Youngpoong’s Seokpo zinc smelter, the world’s sixth largest, due to improper waste water discharge.

Aluminium also gained 1.1% to 2,650.5. Chinese social inventory dropped to an eight-month low of 585,000 tons, according to SMM.

Nickel climbed 1.7% to $16,275, lead increased 0.5% to $2,043,5 and tin rose 0.3% to $32,255.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper firms to three-week high on weaker dollar before election results

Deputy PM Dar, Iranian FM Araghchi commit to enhance trade, investment

Shooting in Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Federal cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2025, Pakistan’s quota to be 179,210

NA session indefinitely adjourned after PTI’s protest

KSE-100 closes above 92,000 for first time as buying momentum persists

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) CEO

200 Bangladeshis abducted during Hasina regime still missing: inquiry

Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories