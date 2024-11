NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by a surplus of dollars left over from month-end payments, one trader said.

The shilling traded at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar at 0732 GMT, the same as Monday’s closing rate.

The East African currency has traded around the same rate since early August.

“We are steady as a market, very steady for the last few months,” the trader said.