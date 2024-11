NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Monday, as foreign exchange supply from tourism and tea exports matched demand from the manufacturing and oil sectors, one trader said.

The shilling traded at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar at 0656 GMT, the same as last Thursday’s closing rate. The markets were closed Friday for a public holiday.