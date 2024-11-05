AGL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 88.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.91%)
FCCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
FFBL 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.53%)
FFL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
HUBC 108.81 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.27%)
HUMNL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.94%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.77%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
NBP 59.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.91%)
OGDC 185.00 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.07%)
PAEL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 148.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
PRL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 16.52 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (8.4%)
SEARL 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
TPLP 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.03%)
TREET 14.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,779 Increased By 11.4 (0.12%)
BR30 29,788 Increased By 387.9 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,086 Increased By 148.4 (0.16%)
KSE30 28,719 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.08%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

World’s first wooden satellite, developed in Japan, heads to space

Reuters Published November 5, 2024 Updated November 5, 2024 10:34am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYOTO: The world’s first wooden satellite, built by Japanese researchers, was launched into space on Tuesday, in an early test of using timber in lunar and Mars exploration.

LignoSat, developed by Kyoto University and homebuilder Sumitomo Forestry, will be flown to the International Space Station on a SpaceX mission, and later released into orbit about 400 km (250 miles) above the Earth.

Named after the Latin word for “wood”, the palm-sized LignoSat is tasked to demonstrate the cosmic potential of the renewable material as humans explore living in space.

“With timber, a material we can produce by ourselves, we will be able to build houses, live and work in space forever,” said Takao Doi, an astronaut who has flown on the Space Shuttle and studies human space activities at Kyoto University.

With a 50-year plan of planting trees and building timber houses on the moon and Mars, Doi’s team decided to develop a NASA-certified wooden satellite to prove wood is a space-grade material.

“Early 1900s airplanes were made of wood,” said Kyoto University forest science professor Koji Murata.

“A wooden satellite should be feasible, too.” Wood is more durable in space than on Earth because there’s no water or oxygen that would rot or inflame it, Murata added.

A wooden satellite also minimises the environmental impact at the end of its life, the researchers say. Decommissioned satellites must re-enter the atmosphere to avoid becoming space debris.

Russia to launch two Iranian satellites on Nov. 5, Tehran’s Moscow envoy says

Conventional metal satellites create aluminium oxide particles during re-entry, but wooden ones would just burn up with less pollution, Doi said.

“Metal satellites might be banned in the future,” Doi said. “If we can prove our first wooden satellite works, we want to pitch it to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.”

Industrial application

The researchers found that honoki, a kind of magnolia tree native in Japan and traditionally used for sword sheaths, is most suited for spacecraft, after a 10-month experiment aboard the International Space Station.

LignoSat is made of honoki, using a traditional Japanese crafts technique without screws or glue.

Once deployed, LignoSat will stay in the orbit for six months, with the electronic components onboard measuring how wood endures the extreme environment of space, where temperatures fluctuate from -100 to 100 degrees Celsius every 45 minutes as it orbits from darkness to sunlight.

LignoSat will also gauge wood’s ability to reduce the impact of space radiation on semiconductors, making it useful for applications such as data centre construction, said Kenji Kariya, a manager at Sumitomo Forestry Tsukuba Research Institute.

“It may seem outdated, but wood is actually cutting-edge technology as civilisation heads to the moon and Mars,” he said. “Expansion to space could invigorate the timber industry.”

Mars World first wooden satellite Sumitomo Forestry

Comments

200 characters

World’s first wooden satellite, developed in Japan, heads to space

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Oil trades in tight range ahead of US election

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

Raise in paid-up capital under NAP: Asif-led panel to mull over relief for Jet Green

Read more stories