AGL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 132.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
DFML 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
DGKC 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.95%)
FCCL 35.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.74%)
FFBL 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
FFL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
HUBC 108.95 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.4%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
KEL 4.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.19%)
MLCF 42.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
NBP 59.71 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.93%)
OGDC 184.52 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.8%)
PAEL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 148.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
PRL 23.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
TPLP 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.3%)
TREET 14.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
UNITY 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,779 Increased By 11.4 (0.12%)
BR30 29,749 Increased By 349.5 (1.19%)
KSE100 92,088 Increased By 149.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 28,717 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.09%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar unmoved as RBA stands pat, RBNZ sounds gloomy

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 10:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar barely blinked on Tuesday after the country’s central bank held interest rates steady as expected and reiterated policy needed to stay tight, reinforcing market wagers of no near-term easing in policy.

The Aussie was a fraction firmer at $0.6590, having got as high as $0.6619 overnight before running out of gas.

The currency faces resistance at the 200-day moving average of $0.6627, while support comes in at $0.6534.

The kiwi dollar was flat at $0.5975, after failing to sustain a rally to $0.6015 overnight. It has support at $0.5940.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) wrapped up its latest policy meeting by keeping rates at 4.35%, marking a year since they were last increased, and reiterated that it was not ruling out a further hike if necessary.

There had been some speculation the RBA might soften its outlook given slowing inflation and a very subdued economy, but in the end the statement was little changed.

“The RBA remains on the hawkish side in the global central bank spectrum as it continues to stay away from the clear signalling of rate cuts,” said Saxo Asia Pacific’s chief investment strategist Charu Chanana.

“That failed to make an impact, especially coming on a day when markets are awaiting the US election results in a closely-tied race, as well as announcements of further stimulus measures from China.”

Markets had seen scant prospect of a rate cut this week and only a 20% chance of a move at the last meeting of the year on Dec. 10.

Australian dollar bounces on US election bets, steady rate outlook

A quarter-point easing in February is priced at 40%, rising to 80% for April.

The market implies only a modest fall to 3.80% by the end of 2025, compared with 3.61% for the US Federal Reserve and 1.94% for the European Central Bank.

Across the Tasman, pricing for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is far more dovish given it has already cut rates by 75 basis points in two meetings and sounded a fresh warning on the economy in its financial stability review on Tuesday.

In an unusually gloomy assessment, the central bank said economic weakness had become more pronounced with households and businesses putting off spending, while home defaults and business insolvencies were on the rise.

Swap rates are fully priced for a further cut of 50 basis points in the 4.75% cash rate when the RBNZ meets on Nov. 27, and have a small chance of 75 basis points given the next meeting is not until mid-February.

Australian Dollar

Comments

200 characters

Australian dollar unmoved as RBA stands pat, RBNZ sounds gloomy

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Oil trades in tight range ahead of US election

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

Raise in paid-up capital under NAP: Asif-led panel to mull over relief for Jet Green

Read more stories