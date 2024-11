Mayor terms ‘Karachi Corner’ at KPC a commendable initiative

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Karachi Corner at the Karachi Press Club library is a commendable initiative.

He offered the administration to establish similar libraries in places like Burns Garden, Bagh Ibne Qasim, Kidney Hill, and other locations in Karachi. He announced a grant of Rs10 million for the Karachi Press Club, as well as plans to construct a garden and a rookery as a personal initiative in memory of his parents.

The Mayor expressed that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) aims to work closely with the journalist community and will continue efforts for the development and prosperity of the city. He said that the Karachi Corner will prove effective for researchers studying the city, and it will help preserve the city’s culture, literature, and knowledge more effectively.

He made these remarks during a media interaction following the inauguration of the Karachi Corner at the Karachi Press Club library. Present at the occasion were the President of the Press Club, Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Library Secretary Abdul Razzak Abro, and other officials and members of the governing body.

Murtaza Wahab also announced that KMC will award a Karachi Medal to writers, poets, and citizens who have made significant contributions in various fields, particularly those conducting PhDs on Karachi. He shared that he has fond childhood memories associated with the Karachi Press Club, which has played a crucial role in the restoration of democracy and the fight for the rights of the oppressed.

He emphasised that all political parties and organisations raise their voices for their rights at the Karachi Press Club, which exemplifies democratic values through its annual elections. He pledged to do everything possible for the betterment of the Karachi Press Club and the journalist community.

The Mayor mentioned that renovations of Denso Hall and Khaliq Dina Hall libraries are ongoing, with plans to establish digital libraries at both locations to be opened to the public within a month. KMC is also ready to assist in improving private libraries.

Addressing the increasing population in Karachi, Mayor Karachi noted that people from other cities are constantly moving to Karachi, necessitating additional resources. He highlighted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari holds great respect for media organisations, press clubs, and journalists. The Karachi Press Club is a well-organised entity known worldwide, and KMC has always supported it and will continue to do so, he said.

In response to a question, he shared that KMC has achieved significant success in collecting municipal taxes, managing to collect the amount usually collected in a year within just one month. He said he will provide details to the journalist community tomorrow.

He pointed out that during a particular political party’s tenure, the commercialisation of roads led to issues regarding water and sewage due to the construction of high-rise buildings on small plots. He mentioned ongoing road construction and repairs in various districts, including M A Jinnah Road, Jinnah Bridge, Old Terminal Port, G Alana Road, Sharah e Liaquat, Bath Island, Mai Kolachi Road, Rashid Minhas Road, and Shafiq Morr, as well as, the completion of Mahrab Khan and Essa Khan Roads. The construction of the Malir Expressway and Korangi Causeway is being undertaken by the Pakistan People’s Party government.

During discussions surrounding the 26th constitutional amendment, he stated that he had numerous meetings with the Prime Minister and urged him to consider Karachi’s needs with an open heart. He reaffirmed that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a visible difference will be seen in Karachi, and we will strive to transform the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024