Bilawal last hope of the youth: Governor

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan called on Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yosuf Raza Gilani on Monday during which the overall political situation of the country, especially the affairs of Punjab province, were discussed.

Earlier, PPP Punjab President, former Prime Minister, Raja Pervez Ashraf and PPP Central Punjab General Secretary, Hasan Murtaza met the Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan. In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the reorganization of the party in the province of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the young generation is the future of Pakistan and they have to take charge of the country. He said that most of the population of Pakistan was comprised of youth; it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with equal opportunities for development.

The governor Punjab said that Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the last hope of the youth who can bring the country out of crises. He said that stability of democracy is indispensable to take the country on the path of development, stability and prosperity.

The governor further said that the understanding and wisdom of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and the tireless work of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto have strengthened the People’s Party in Punjab. He said that politics is the name of serving the people, solving their problems.

