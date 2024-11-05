Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
IDEAS-2024 to begin on 19th

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

KARACHI: The 12th edition of IDEAS-2024 is scheduled to be held at Karachi Expo Centre on November 19-22, 2024.

According to the details, the IDEAS is a biannual held event, and the last exhibition was held in 2022.

The four days exhibition will include a number of activities and events including an impressive inauguration ceremony, International Seminar on topics related to defence industries, B2B/ B2G meetings and a tri services Karachi Show at Nishan-e-Pakistan, sea view for visiting foreign dignities as well as for people of Karachi.

A continuous success story since year 2000; this year IDEAS is likely to surpass all previous editions participation; in terms of number of defence exhibitors and foreign delegates attending the event.

IDEAS-2024 is truly one of the largest defence exhibition of region; where exhibitors from around the world showcase their defence related products and equipment.

