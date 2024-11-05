Fazl cautions PML-N, PPP on actions ‘threatening democracy’

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned on Monday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against approving any legislation that “undermines” the democratic principles.

Talking to media, Rehman said: We have differing opinions with other opposition groups, as well as, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but there remain avenues for collaboration.”

He criticised the government’s approach, stating that the upcoming 27th constitutional amendment should be a focal point for discussions. He indicated that the JUI-F plans to actively oppose the government’s proposed changes, insisting that both the PPP and PML-N should refrain from endorsing any legislation that undermines democratic principles.

Rehman said: “Allowing such laws to pass would tarnish the image of democracy in the country.” Democratic institutions cannot condone legislation that grants excessive powers to authorities, he said.

He urged the incumbent government to reconsider the clauses it intends to retract from the 26th Amendment. The proposed anti-terrorism reforms would lead to further degradation of democratic traditions,” Rehman added.

He reaffirmed his party’s commitment to mobilising public support against these measures, reinforcing the notion that legislation affecting civil liberties cannot be taken lightly in a democratic society. “First, the government had complained from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the institutions are being given extraordinary powers,” he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024