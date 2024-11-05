Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-05

Fly Jinnah expands its international network with new flights

Press Release Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, announces the expansion of its international network with the launch of new non-stop flights connecting Lahore to Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commencing on November 15th, the new route will be operated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Starting December 6th, the frequency will increase to three weekly flights, adding Sundays to further enhance connectivity between the two cities.

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson commented: “The launch of our new route from Lahore to Riyadh highlights our commitment to offering seamless and convenient travel options for our passengers. This addition provides travelers with greater comfort and affordability while strengthening the connectivity between the two nations and paving the way for increased economic collaboration and trade”.

This addition marks Fly Jinnah’s continued growth in the Gulf region. In addition to these new non-stop flights to Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the airline also operates flights from Lahore to Sharjah, as well as services from Islamabad to Bahrain, Muscat and Sharjah.

With a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, Fly Jinnah serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The airline continues to grow its network while providing exceptional service and value-driven products to its customers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Fly Jinnah Airbus A320 aircraft

Comments

200 characters

Fly Jinnah expands its international network with new flights

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

Raise in paid-up capital under NAP: Asif-led panel to mull over relief for Jet Green

PPL secures 10-year lease for Sui gas field

Drug-related issues: Sindh minister seeks support of MPs, media

Addition of 4 more PSX firms likely: MSCI to announce Nov Index review tomorrow

Read more stories