SCO summit: Rs2.7bn spent on arrangements, beautification of Islamabad, interior ministry tells ECC

The Ministry of Interior sought Rs2.70 billion spent on “arrangements and beautification of Islamabad” for the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held last month in the capital, the Finance Division said on Monday.

The two-day meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the SCO was attended by 12 countries including China, India, Iran, and Russia. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held bilateral meetings with many of the visiting heads of delegation on the sidelines of the meeting.

“The Ministry of Interior presented a summary seeking Rs2.70 billion spent on arrangements and beautification of Islamabad for the 23rd SCO Summit,” statement from the Finance Division related to a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet read.

“Following detailed discussions, the ECC decided that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Ministry of Interior should get a third-party cost and expenditure verification before bringing the summary back for further consideration,” it added.

During the meeting, the ministry also requested a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) amounting to Rs650.35 million to cover costs related to the SCO Summit 2024, repairs of Safe City cameras, and maintaining law and order in Islamabad for which the ECC directed the ministry to “reappropriate the funds from its allocated budget for FY 2024-25”.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MoIB) also presented a summary requesting a TSG of Rs95.822 million to settle the “outstanding dues” related to the SCO summit.

“After deliberation, the ECC directed the ministry to reappropriate the funds from its allocated budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. In case of a shortfall of funds at the end of the fiscal year, the Finance Division will allocate a technical supplementary grant as needed.”

Meanwhile, during the ECC meeting, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) submitted the Circular Debt Management Plan for FY 2024-25.

“The ECC approved the plan, which aims to reduce liabilities in the power sector and enhance financial sustainability,” the statement read.

Several other key agenda items were also discussed during the meeting, according to the Finance Division.

Another request from the MoIB for an additional TSG of Rs536.1 million for “crucial digital initiatives” was discussed.

“The ECC similarly directed the ministry to reappropriate the required amount from its FY 2024-25 budget, with the possibility of supplementary funds being allocated later, if required,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Industries and Production brought forward a summary regarding a Peshawar High Court’s decision on the export of sugar from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The ministry emphasised that based on national data, the sugar production in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is less than the province’s annual consumption of 0.979 million MT.

“The local deficit is usually met by sugar supplied from surplus-producing provinces such as Punjab and Sindh. Therefore, no sugar shortage is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, even with the current and any future exports allowed by the ECC.

“As a result, the ECC reiterated its earlier decision based on the provided national figures. However, the request and suggestions from the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were duly noted.”

The Ministry of Law and Justice presented a summary for the surrender of Rs151.787 million from the Ministry of Housing and Works, to be transferred to the Supreme Court of Pakistan for the repair and maintenance of its buildings.

“The ECC approved the transfer of these funds through a technical supplementary grant for FY 2024-25.”

A summary from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) was also presented, seeking approval for the Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the supply of POL products between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and SOCAR Azerbaijan.

“The ECC approved the signing of the SPA,” the Finance Division said.