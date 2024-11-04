India condemns violence at Canadian Hindu temple

NEW DELHI: India on Monday demanded Canada protect its citizens after violent clashes at a Hindu temple near Toronto blamed by some on Sikh activists, worsening already frosty relations between the nations.

Canada is home to the largest Sikh community outside of India, and includes activists for “Khalistan”, a fringe separatist movement seeking an independent state for the religious minority carved out of Indian territory.

Relations between India and Canada nosedived after Ottawa accused the Indian government of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalised Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist.

India denies minister plotted anti-Sikh attacks in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier said that the violence at the Hindu temple on Sunday in Brampton, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of Toronto, was “unacceptable”.

India’s foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal called on Ottawa to protect places of worship, saying it was worried for the safety of Indian citizens.

“We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple,” Jaiswal said in a statement.

Video circulating on social media appears to show individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags clashing with a rival group, including people holding Indian flags. There were also isolated fist fights, videos show.

“We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks,” Jaiswal added.

“We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada”.

Beyond Nijjar’s killing, Canada has accused India of directing a broad campaign targeting Sikh activists on Canadian soil, which Ottawa says has included intimidation, threats and violence.

Trudeau charged the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with violating Canadian sovereignty.

India has rejected the allegations.

On Saturday, New Delhi denied interior minister Amit Shah had plotted to target Sikh activists on Canadian soil, and said it had officially rebuked Ottawa over the “absurd and baseless” allegation.

New Delhi and Ottawa earlier this month each expelled the other’s ambassador and other senior diplomats.