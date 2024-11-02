AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India denies minister plotted anti-Sikh attacks in Canada

AFP Published 02 Nov, 2024 05:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday denied home minister Amit Shah had plotted to target Sikh activists on Canadian soil and said it had officially rebuked Ottawa over the “absurd and baseless” allegation.

Canada is home to the largest Sikh community outside of India, and includes activists for “Khalistan”, a fringe separatist movement seeking an independent state for the religious minority carved out of Indian territory.

Ottawa has previously accused India of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalised Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan campaigner.

But this week, Canadian officials said Ottawa had traced a broader campaign targeting Canadian Sikh activists to the highest levels of India’s government, implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s powerful right-hand man.

Canada alleges Indian minister Amit Shah behind plot to target Sikh separatists

“The Government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India,” foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters.

Jaiswal said that a Canadian diplomat had been summoned and issued a letter to formally protest the accusation against Shah.

Testifying before a Canadian parliamentary committee this week, deputy foreign ministry David Morrison confirmed a Washington Post story implicating Shah in a plot to intimidate and even kill Canadian Sikhs.

The Post cited an unnamed senior Canadian official as having said that Shah authorised an intelligence gathering and attacks campaign, including the 2023 killing of Nijjar.

Canada-India tensions could escalate cyber threats, hinder immigration

Morrison said he was a source for the information, telling the committee: “The journalist called me and asked me if it was that person. I confirmed it was that person.”

Diplomatic freefall

Jaiswal hit back for New Delhi on Saturday by accusing Canadian officials of deliberately leaking “unfounded insinuations” to the media to “discredit India”.

“Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties,” he added.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the national police have in the past said there were “clear indications” of India’s involvement in the murder, as well as a broad campaign of intimidation, violence and other threats against Khalistan activists.

India has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, which have sent diplomatic relations into freefall.

Delhi and Ottawa last month each expelled the other’s ambassador and other senior diplomats.

The day after Morrison spoke, a Canadian spy agency issued a report warning that India was using cyber technology to track Sikh separatists abroad and had also stepped up cyber attacks against Canadian government networks.

Shah, 60, oversees India’s internal security forces as home minister.

He is often called India’s second-most powerful person after Prime Minister Modi, whom he has served loyally for decades.

Shah has a reputation as a masterful political strategist and was credited by Modi for engineering the 2014 election win that swept the leader to power.

India Justin Trudeau Amit Shah Sikh Khalistan Sikh separatists Hardeep Singh Nijjar Sikh separatist leader Canada India tensions Canadian citizen anti Sikh attack

Comments

200 characters

India denies minister plotted anti-Sikh attacks in Canada

Khamenei vows response to attacks on Iran and its allies

Moscow denies ‘baseless’ claim Russia behind fake US election video

Hezbollah says launched rockets at intelligence base near Tel Aviv

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy urges allies to stop watching, start acting on North Korea

Trump, Harris clash over rhetoric as they battle for swing state votes

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Govt sets 33.58Mt wheat target

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Read more stories