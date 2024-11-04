AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-04

Prices of essential kitchen items remain high

Amjad Ali Shah Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items, including vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, sugar, flour and others remained high in the retail market.

According to a weekly-market survey carried out by Business Recorder on Sunday, it was revealed prices have touched a new peak in the open market. Buyers complained shopkeepers charged self-imposed rates in absence of an effective price control mechanism by authority concerned.

A one-kilogram live chicken/meat remained high in the open market, the survey said.

Chicken wholesalers and dealers claimed that prices have declined as compared to a couple of weeks ago. However, as summer is approaching fast, the price of farm eggs have also increased in the market, as per survey, a dozen of farm eggs were available at Rs360/dozen against the price of Rs300/dozen in the previous week and the hen eggs at Rs500-600/dozen.

Cow meat prices also remained high in the retail market. A one-kilogram cow meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg without bone and Rs900/kg with bone. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market, it added.

According to the survey, the price of tomato has remained unchanged as being sold at Rs100-120/kg in the retail market. Price of onion has dropped, as available at Rs140 against the price of 180 per kg. Ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said. Peas was being sold at Rs300-400 per kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs80/ kilo, and curry Rs70/ kg, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs100-120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/ kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs140/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/ kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/ kg in the retail market.

Price of flour remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown-colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs360/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/ kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs140/kg in the retail market. Price of cooking oil/ghee has increased in the retail market, registering an increase of Rs10 to Rs20 per kg/litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

