Nov 03, 2024

CTD arrests 12 ‘terrorists’

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2024 07:57am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab province foiled a major terror plan by arresting 12 terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to details, the CTD conducted 140 intelligence-based operations in various districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 140 suspects were interrogated and 12 terrorists were arrested.

Weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials were also recovered. The arrested terrorists include Nadeem Murtaza Muhammad Jaber Asif Iftikhar, Ijaz Hussain Shahid Saeed Hasan Khan Farooq Ahmad Jamshed Khan Anwar Khan etc.

Punjab LEAs CTD Counter Terrorism Department terrorists arrested

