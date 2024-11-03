CTD arrests 12 ‘terrorists’

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab province foiled a major terror plan by arresting 12 terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to details, the CTD conducted 140 intelligence-based operations in various districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 140 suspects were interrogated and 12 terrorists were arrested.

Weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials were also recovered. The arrested terrorists include Nadeem Murtaza Muhammad Jaber Asif Iftikhar, Ijaz Hussain Shahid Saeed Hasan Khan Farooq Ahmad Jamshed Khan Anwar Khan etc.

