Nov 03, 2024
WHO says strike on Gaza polio vaccination centre injures four children

AFP Published November 2, 2024

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said six people including four children were hurt Saturday in a strike on a polio vaccination centre in northern Gaza.

Gaza parents rush to vaccinate kids against polio despite fear of violence

“The Sheikh Radwan primary health care centre in northern Gaza was struck today while parents were bringing their children to the life-saving polio vaccination in an area where a humanitarian pause was agreed to allow vaccination to proceed,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a message on X without saying who had launched the strike.

“Six people, including four children, were injured,” he added.

WHO Gaza polio vaccination centre

