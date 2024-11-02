AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-02

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Tahir Amin Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet decided that domestic and imported wheat would be allocated and released by Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Ltd (Passco) based on allocation ratio, till full disposal of imported wheat stock, and all wheat-deficit agencies/regions would lift the wheat as per their committed demand during the food year 2024-25.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet here on Friday, which also approved a technical supplementary grant (TSG) to the tune of Rs1.8 billion to the Ministry of Defence for overhaul of engines of two VVIP aircrafts being utilised for State duties with the president and the prime minister.

The ECC also approved a proposal of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives for transfer of Rs30 billion budgeted for fiscal year 2024-25 under the “Flood Response Emergency Housing Project”, to the Finance Division as technical supplementary grant for onward release to the Government of Sindh as per the Finance Division’s release strategy for development budget and after authorisation by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

PASSCO increases its wheat procurement target

The ECC considered a proposal from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for allocation of domestic and imported wheat stocks of PASSCO among wheat-deficient agencies/regions for food year 2024-25.

The ECC discussed the issue threadbare and decided that domestic and imported wheat would be allocated and released by PASSCO based on allocation ratio decided by ECC on 1st February 2024, till full disposal of imported wheat stock, and all seven wheat-deficit agencies/regions would lift the wheat as per their committed demand during the food year 2024-25.

The ECC, however, directed that the wheat to be picked up by agencies/regions be tested beforehand for purpose of quality and fitness for consumption.

The ECC considered and approved a proposal from the Ministry of Interior for grant of a TSG amounting to Rs252.711 million against the same amount surrendered by the Ministry of Housing and Works, for allocation to the Capital Development Authority to ensure uninterrupted provision of civic services at the Prime Minister’s Office (Public), Prime Minister’s Office Internal and Prime Minister’s Staff Colony.

The ECC considered and approved grant of a TSG to the tune of Rs1.8 billion to the Ministry of Defence for overhaul of engines of two VVIP aircrafts being utilised for State duties with the president and the prime minister of Pakistan.

The ECC also took up and approved a proposal of Ministry of Interior for provision of Rs2.939 billion as TSG to Director General Immigration and Passports for purchase of two e-Passport Personalization systems and six desktop personalization machines for uninterrupted and smooth official business of the Directorate in the public interest.

The ECC meeting also deliberated upon a summary by National Accountability Bureau for a TSG for allocation of Rs376 million in terms of Article 84 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, in favour of NAB for meeting the expenditure in terms of Recovery and Reward Rules 2002, and approved it.

A proposal by the Ministry of Commerce for allocation of TSG amounting to Rs226.720 million to support its trade and investment missions in China was also considered and approved by the ECC.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, governor SBP (virtual) and chairman SECP (virtual), along with federal secretaries and senior officers from the concerned ministries and divisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat ECC finance minister TSG PASSCO Muhammad Aurangzeb Imported wheat

Comments

200 characters

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories