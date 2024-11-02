Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet decided that domestic and imported wheat would be allocated and released by Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Ltd (Passco) based on allocation ratio, till full disposal of imported wheat stock, and all wheat-deficit agencies/regions would lift the wheat as per their committed demand during the food year 2024-25.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet here on Friday, which also approved a technical supplementary grant (TSG) to the tune of Rs1.8 billion to the Ministry of Defence for overhaul of engines of two VVIP aircrafts being utilised for State duties with the president and the prime minister.

The ECC also approved a proposal of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives for transfer of Rs30 billion budgeted for fiscal year 2024-25 under the “Flood Response Emergency Housing Project”, to the Finance Division as technical supplementary grant for onward release to the Government of Sindh as per the Finance Division’s release strategy for development budget and after authorisation by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

PASSCO increases its wheat procurement target

The ECC considered a proposal from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for allocation of domestic and imported wheat stocks of PASSCO among wheat-deficient agencies/regions for food year 2024-25.

The ECC discussed the issue threadbare and decided that domestic and imported wheat would be allocated and released by PASSCO based on allocation ratio decided by ECC on 1st February 2024, till full disposal of imported wheat stock, and all seven wheat-deficit agencies/regions would lift the wheat as per their committed demand during the food year 2024-25.

The ECC, however, directed that the wheat to be picked up by agencies/regions be tested beforehand for purpose of quality and fitness for consumption.

The ECC considered and approved a proposal from the Ministry of Interior for grant of a TSG amounting to Rs252.711 million against the same amount surrendered by the Ministry of Housing and Works, for allocation to the Capital Development Authority to ensure uninterrupted provision of civic services at the Prime Minister’s Office (Public), Prime Minister’s Office Internal and Prime Minister’s Staff Colony.

The ECC considered and approved grant of a TSG to the tune of Rs1.8 billion to the Ministry of Defence for overhaul of engines of two VVIP aircrafts being utilised for State duties with the president and the prime minister of Pakistan.

The ECC also took up and approved a proposal of Ministry of Interior for provision of Rs2.939 billion as TSG to Director General Immigration and Passports for purchase of two e-Passport Personalization systems and six desktop personalization machines for uninterrupted and smooth official business of the Directorate in the public interest.

The ECC meeting also deliberated upon a summary by National Accountability Bureau for a TSG for allocation of Rs376 million in terms of Article 84 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, in favour of NAB for meeting the expenditure in terms of Recovery and Reward Rules 2002, and approved it.

A proposal by the Ministry of Commerce for allocation of TSG amounting to Rs226.720 million to support its trade and investment missions in China was also considered and approved by the ECC.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, governor SBP (virtual) and chairman SECP (virtual), along with federal secretaries and senior officers from the concerned ministries and divisions.

