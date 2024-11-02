Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel, on Friday, showed serious concern over alleged third party sale of gas in the Badin-IV South Block (Sindh) through an unlicensed company and sought additional details in the next meeting.

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum meeting presided over by Umer Farooq was convened on Friday here at the Parliament House.

The committee discussed the recommendations of the Petroleum Division regarding third-party sales in the Badin-IV South Block. Members committee noted that numerous items have caused damage at the national level in Pakistan, having been sold through third parties.

Ministry approached to halt gas sale at Badin

The officials of the Petroleum Division stated that based on the recommendations from the second inquiry, a request has been made to suspend activities in the Badin-IV South Block.

The committee chairman, acknowledging the viewpoints of the members, suggested that the hearing date must be communicated and that the matter be discussed in detail at the next meeting.

The committee also received a briefing on the total drilling activities for exploration and production carried out by oil and gas companies over the past three years.

The committee chairman inquired about the outcome of the wells that had not been drilled for six months. The secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division emphasised that while the initial 2D and 3D surveys may have been completed, the process of maintaining a technical team and assessing potential opportunities is inherently time-consuming and requires careful consideration.

Chairman Senator Umer Farooq further suggested that accurate details on each oil and gas company and their accomplishments be presented at the next meeting.

Additionally, the development of the village of Ghurzandi in Tehsil Lachi, District, by MOL Company through CSR funds was discussed.

The chairman stressed the importance of utilising these funds effectively, as the issue has been ongoing for a long time.

He also noted that the completion of the road previously mentioned to him was stated to be two kilometres, but in reality, it was only one kilometre.

The additional secretary of the Petroleum Division updated that political alignment or consensus is needed for the process to move forward.

The committee chairman and members recommended that given the suffering of the local population, any notable authority in the area should be appointed to expedite the resolution of this issue.

The meeting was attended by senators, Saadia Abbasi, Manzoor Ahmed, and Mir Dostain Khan Domki. The secretary of the Petroleum Division and other senior officials from relevant departments also attended.

