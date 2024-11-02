AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Nov 02, 2024

KPRA collects Rs14.84bn in four months, showing 40pc growth

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2024 07:15am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has successfully collected Rs14.84 billion in the first four months of the financial year 2024-25, marking an impressive 40% growth compared to the same period last year.

Last year it collected only Rs10.58 billion in the first four months which shows Rs4.26 billion increase in the revenue, according to an official statement issued here on Friday.

As per the details shared by the KPRA's media wing, the Authority has collected Rs11.25 billion from the sales tax on services, and Rs3.59 billion from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC).

Last year, collections from sales tax on services amounted to Rs9.3 billion, while Rs1.28 billion was collected from the IDC, reflecting a 21% growth in sales tax on services and an astonishing 180% growth in IDC.

Director General KPRA, Fouzia Iqbal, commended the KPRA staff for their hard work and dedication, which contributed to this encouraging start. She expressed confidence that with continued efforts, not only would the annual target be met, but it would be surpassed by a significant margin.

"If we maintain the same level of dedication and continue with our current approach, I am certain that we will exceed this year's target, and by the end of June, KPRA will once again shine like a star with its performance," she said.

The KPRA team extends its gratitude to the taxpayers for their trust, confidence and cooperation. KPRA vows to continue its mission of “Towards Self Reliance”. She also extended her gratitude to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Advisor to CM on Finance, Muzzammil Aslam, for their support and guidance, which were instrumental in helping KPRA develop effective strategies to pave way for achieving its targets.

