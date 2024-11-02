AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-02

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.10pc

Tahir Amin Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended October 31, 2024 increased by 0.10 percent due to an increase in the prices of eggs (3.40 per cent), garlic (2.95 per cent), LPG (1.92 per cent), mustard oil (1.49 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.08 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.50 per cent) and potatoes, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 14.45 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), pulse gram (83.11 per cent), moong (39.09 per cent), powdered milk (25.57 per cent), beef (23.53 per cent), onions (17.95 per cent), garlic (17.55 per cent), shirting (17.02 per cent), cooked daal (15.14 per cent), mutton (13.68 per cent), Georgette (12.81 per cent) and ladies sandal (12.52 per cent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (31.76 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (20.32 per cent), chilies powder (20 per cent), tomatoes (19.37 per cent), diesel (17.05 per cent), petrol (12.77 per cent), rice basmati broken (8.09 per cent), cooking oil 5-litre (7.45 per cent), sugar (7.16 per cent), bread (5.55 per cent), eggs (3.93 per cent), and washing soap (0.32 per cent).

