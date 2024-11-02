Gilani calls for adopting best global practices to improve governance

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday called for adopting international best practices, focusing on innovation and using the latest technology to improve governance in Pakistan, said a press release.

He expressed these views, while talking to the participants of the 36th Senior Management Course of the National Institute of Public Administration, Karachi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The acting president underscored the need for embracing digital governance, data-driven decision-making, and using artificial intelligence to improve service delivery.

Addressing the participants, he highlighted that Pakistan faced multiple challenges, including economic issues, high inflation, rising population, unemployment, climate change, and social injustice.

He said that bureaucracy needed to play a proactive and constructive role to help address various challenges faced by the country.

He emphasised the need to position Pakistan internationally as a competitive and forward-thinking nation, while also ensuring that every citizen benefitted from the fruits of our policies.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that bureaucracy should build strong networks, both within the government and with external stakeholders, to find sustainable solutions to Pakistan’s socio-economic problems.

He stated that civil servants were required to be the problem solvers, innovators, and leaders who could help the governments steer the country out of its present socio-economic and governance challenges.

The acting president advised the bureaucrats to adopt a service-oriented attitude, adding that government service required empathy, humility, and a genuine desire to improve the lives of others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024