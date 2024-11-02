AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-02

Gilani calls for adopting best global practices to improve governance

Press Release Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday called for adopting international best practices, focusing on innovation and using the latest technology to improve governance in Pakistan, said a press release.

He expressed these views, while talking to the participants of the 36th Senior Management Course of the National Institute of Public Administration, Karachi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The acting president underscored the need for embracing digital governance, data-driven decision-making, and using artificial intelligence to improve service delivery.

Addressing the participants, he highlighted that Pakistan faced multiple challenges, including economic issues, high inflation, rising population, unemployment, climate change, and social injustice.

He said that bureaucracy needed to play a proactive and constructive role to help address various challenges faced by the country.

He emphasised the need to position Pakistan internationally as a competitive and forward-thinking nation, while also ensuring that every citizen benefitted from the fruits of our policies.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that bureaucracy should build strong networks, both within the government and with external stakeholders, to find sustainable solutions to Pakistan’s socio-economic problems.

He stated that civil servants were required to be the problem solvers, innovators, and leaders who could help the governments steer the country out of its present socio-economic and governance challenges.

The acting president advised the bureaucrats to adopt a service-oriented attitude, adding that government service required empathy, humility, and a genuine desire to improve the lives of others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Aiwan e Sadr Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani

Comments

200 characters

Gilani calls for adopting best global practices to improve governance

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories