AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 121.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 32.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
MLCF 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.64%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.27%)
PAEL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
TOMCL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.11%)
TRG 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.4%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,496 Increased By 13.4 (0.14%)
BR30 28,396 Increased By 25.2 (0.09%)
KSE100 89,048 Increased By 81.4 (0.09%)
KSE30 27,753 Decreased By -74.2 (-0.27%)
Title-chasing Bagnaia fastest in opening Malaysia MotoGP practice

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2024 10:15am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEPANG: Francesco Bagnaia was easily fastest in opening practice for the potentially decisive Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang on Friday, with title rival Jorge Martin sixth.

Spain’s Martin is 17 points ahead of Italian defending champion Bagnaia in the title race, with just one race weekend left after Malaysia.

Following torrential rain in the morning at a hot and humid Sepang, riders waited until the last few minutes of the practice session before going for it.

Two-time defending champion Bagnaia fired an early warning shot for Saturday’s sprint race and Sunday’s grand prix with a leading lap time of 1min 58.795secs on his Ducati.

That was easily ahead of Maverick Vinales in second, 0.743secs behind, with Marco Bezzecchi third.

Pramac Ducati’s Martin, who can mathematically clinch his first world title this weekend, was sixth-fastest with a time of 2mins 00.442secs on slower tyres.

MotoGP world title in sight as Martin, Bagnaia set for Sepang duel

Andrea Iannone, on his return after a four-year doping ban, was ninth.

Bagnaia won the grand prix at a wet Buriram in Thailand last week, ahead of Martin, to shave the Spaniard’s lead.

The season finale is scheduled for Valencia in a fortnight, but top riders including Martin and Bagnaia have called for the event to be moved because of deadly flooding in that part of Spain.

Malaysia MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia

