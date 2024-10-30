AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.94%)
AIRLINK 120.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.66%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.15%)
DFML 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.57%)
DGKC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.22%)
FCCL 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
FFBL 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.71%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.19%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.8%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.88%)
NBP 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-7.12%)
OGDC 175.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.4%)
PAEL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 143.47 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (2.66%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
PTC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
SEARL 65.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.51%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
TOMCL 37.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
TPLP 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.52%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,588 Decreased By -108 (-1.11%)
BR30 28,594 Decreased By -289.9 (-1%)
KSE100 90,427 Decreased By -436.8 (-0.48%)
KSE30 28,391 Decreased By -164.2 (-0.57%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

MotoGP world title in sight as Martin, Bagnaia set for Sepang duel

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2024 12:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Jorge Martin and Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia go into battle this weekend at Sepang in Malaysia with the MotoGP world championship crown within the Spaniard’s reach.

Martin holds a 17-point lead heading into the penultimate leg of the season as the Pramac Ducati rider attempts to win the title for the first time.

Two-time defending champion Bagnaia, also on a Ducati, has little room for error and knows that his rival can mathematically seal the crown in Malaysia.

More likely is that the title battle goes to the final weekend at Valencia next month. A maximum 74 points are still up for grabs in the season.

At a rainy Thai grand prix at Buriram on Sunday, Bagnaia started on pole and took the chequered flag ahead of his rival for his ninth GP win of the season.

Given the wet conditions, Martin was content to settle for second, knowing repeat performances at Sepang and Valencia will be enough to clinch the championship.

Steamy Sepang is threatening to be similar, with possible rain forecast for the Saturday sprint race and Sunday main event.

Martin suffered a couple of hairy moments in the Buriram wet as he struggled to keep hold of his Ducati, but emerged from a tricky weekend unscathed in the title tussle.

“Trust me, it’s really difficult to be Pecco or me at this stage of the championship,” the 26-year-old Martin said, referring to Bagnaia.

“He’s always difficult to beat, he’s a great champion.

“For me it’s a pleasure to be at this point of the championship battling with him.”

Results in Thailand meant that it is now a straight shootout between Bagnaia and Martin, who can clinch the title if he outscores Bagnaia by 21 points at Sepang.

Bagnaia said the victory had given him a confidence boost going into Sepang.

“Malaysia is another good track for us,” the 27-year-old said.

“It’s a track where I’ve always been very, very strong.”

Pressure cranks up as thrilling MotoGP title duel goes to Malaysia

Last year in Malaysia, Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini won the grand prix ahead of Alex Marquez, with Bagnaia third and Martin fourth.

Bagnaia went on to retain his world crown in the series-finale at Valencia. Martin finished the campaign second.

On this occasion the script has flipped, with Bagnaia chasing Martin in the championship, but the Italian struck a defiant tone in Thailand.

“Honestly, I never give up,” Bagnaia said after his ninth race win of the season.

“I always believe in what I can do and in my team.

“I will never give up while I still have a chance.

“I was always like this and I will be like this every season and I try my maximum always.”

MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia Jorge Martin Alex Marquez

Comments

200 characters

MotoGP world title in sight as Martin, Bagnaia set for Sepang duel

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Deals with IPPs: Govt faces backlash from foreign govts

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Oil hovers at one-month low with supply drivers back in focus

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts Rs20.3bn profit in 1QFY25 despite revenue dip

IPPs running on baggasse: CPPA-G set to propose cut in fuel charges

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

Read more stories