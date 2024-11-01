AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

Academic year 2025: SU sets 30pc cut-off score for bachelor’s admissions

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2024 07:22am

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has established a 30 percent cut-off score for admissions to its bachelor’s degree programs for the academic year 2025.

This decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the admission committee, which was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro in the Senate Hall of the VC Secretariat on Thursday.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Main Campus Professor Dr Abdul Sattar Shah, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Laar Campus Badin Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati, Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Director Admissions Professor Dr. Ayaz Keerio and other committee members were in attendance at the meeting.

The committee unanimously accorded approval on the 30 percent cut-off score to ensure a streamlined and fair admissions process for the 2025 academic session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

bachelor degree programme Sindh University Jamshoro SU University admissions

