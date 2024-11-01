President arrives in Dubai

DUBAI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday arrived in Dubai for a private two-day visit.

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani will perform duties as acting President in the absence of President Zardari.

It must be noted that former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Nawaz Shairf had also stayed in Dubai for one day before fleeing to London and then United States where he is said to be arrived for a medical check-up.