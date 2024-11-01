AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

President arrives in Dubai

DUBAI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday arrived in Dubai for a private two-day visit. Senate Chairman Yousuf...
Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

DUBAI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday arrived in Dubai for a private two-day visit.

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani will perform duties as acting President in the absence of President Zardari.

It must be noted that former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Nawaz Shairf had also stayed in Dubai for one day before fleeing to London and then United States where he is said to be arrived for a medical check-up.

Asif Ali Zardari PMLN Yousuf Raza Gillani Mian Nawaz Shairf

