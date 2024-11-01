AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran warns of ‘harsh’ response to Israel attack: media

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2024 12:03am

TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday warned of a “harsh and regretful” response to Saturday’s deadly Israeli attack on Iranian military facilities, local media reported after a series of tit-for-tat attacks by the two enemies.

Israeli warplanes carried out the strikes in what Israel said was retaliation for Tehran’s October 1 missile barrage, which Iran had in turn described as a reprisal for the killing of Iran-backed leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Since the attacks on October 26, Israel has warned Iran against retaliating, while Tehran, stating it does not seek war, vowed to respond.

“The recent action of the Zionist regime in attacking parts of our country was a desperate move and the Islamic Republic of Iran will give it a harsh and regretful response,” said Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, a senior aide to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Iran says it will ‘use all available tools’ to respond to Israel’s attack

He praised Iran’s air defence performance in “preventing the entry of the Zionist regime fighters into the territory” and said damage from the strikes was “minimal.”

Golpayegani is an influential cleric acting as the head of the office of Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of the state.

After the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they “hit Iran’s defence capabilities and missile production”.

Iran’s armed forces said the attack killed four military personnel and caused “limited damage” to a few radar systems. Iranian media said a civilian was also killed.

Also on Thursday, General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of Iran’s military, warned of an “unimaginable” response to Israel.

“Israel has reached the stage of collapse and these days it acts blindly and without abiding to any rules it commits every crime,” he added, according to Tasnim.

Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Hossein Salami Iranian military Israel attacks

Comments

200 characters

Iran warns of ‘harsh’ response to Israel attack: media

PIA privatisation: Blue World City refuses to match PC’s ‘minimum expectation’ of Rs85.03bn, sticks to Rs10bn offer

PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

Govt posts a rare budget surplus of Rs1.7tn in Q1FY25

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $116mn, now stand at $11.16bn

Profit-taking persists, KSE-100 loses 1,320 points to close below 89,000

President Zardari suffers foot fracture on arrival in Dubai

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

PNS Zulfiqar rescues 23 Iranian fishermen in Gulf of Aden

Read more stories